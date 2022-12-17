LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council approved its 2023 budget of $399,727 Tuesday night by a 4-1 vote.
The budget calls for no new taxes.
Millage rate will remain the same as 2022, 15.2 mills on the assessed value of the property. In addition, all persons over the age of 18 must pay a per capita fee of $5 and everyone who is employed in the borough will pay an annual Local Services Tax of $52, the same as 2022.
Voting to approve the budget were: Michael Chance, Kevin McGrath, Mike Heaney and Katie Wickert. David Schaef voted against adoption. Kelly Conner and Aaron Miller were absent.
The 2023 budget includes $142,331 for the police department and $174,277 for public works.
The balance is for parks and recreation, public works, administration, auditing, tax collector, legal professional services and property maintenance.
