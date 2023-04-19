LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council, at a special meeting recently, approved borrowing $2,792,754 for the water system improvement project.
It is a loan from PennVEST at a 1 percent rate for 20 years and will be supplemented with a grant from PennVEST for the project.
In addition to the loan, council also accepted a dirt and gravel road grant for $166,591.30 for South Chestnut Street in coordination with Pine Township. At the same time, council OK’d advertising for bids for the project.
Other work approved for the South Chestnut Street project included removal of a tree and installation of a pipe and catch basin. Council approved giving Kevin McGrath, president of council and public works director, the authority to award contracts for those two jobs to the lowest of three quotes he receives for the work.
Council also approved hiring Scott Lobins to repoint the fire hall at a cost of $3,000.
Also OK’d was creation of a 20-hour-a-week job to assist the secretary with work and reading meters during the water system improvement project. Hourly rate will be $12.
In addition, council approved two new ordinances — one related to peace in the borough and the second to marijuana use. Approval was by a 4-1 vote with Michael Chance casting the sole no vote.
