LINESVILLE — Borough council gave final approval earlier this week to a 2022 budget with no real estate tax increase.
The $380,714 budget calls for a pay raise of $1 an hour for all employees for the next year.
The budget was balanced with carryover funds.
The millage rate remains the same at 15.2 mills. A per capital tax of $5 for every resident over 18 years of age also was approved, as was the $52 Local Services Tax for each person employed in the borough.
Expenditures for 2022 include a new pickup truck at a cost of $32,157. The purchase was approved at the Nov. 16 meeting. It will be purchased from McCandless Ford. Also approved was purchase of a snow plow for the truck from Tom's Auto at a cost of $6,900.
Although there was no increase in the property tax, borough residents will see an increase in their water rates.
Rates approved and vary according to the meter size and the type of account.
Accounts range from $16.38 per month for those with three-quarter-inch meters to $1,057.80 for those with 8-inch meters. Blue card accounts range from $21.38 to $1,062.80, respectively. In 2021, the rates were from $14.38 to $1,047.80, meaning the increase for base rates range from $2 to $10 a month.
At the same time, rates per 1,000 gallons of water went up by 20 cents from $2.40 per 1,000 gallons used to $2.60 per 1,000 gallons.
Rates per 1,000 gallons of water were increased to $2.60. The capital improvement fee and the debt service remain the same at $5 each per month.
In other action at Tuesday's meeting, council gave unanimous approval for various motions for the West Erie Street water project with approval to give notice to proceed expected Jan. 6. The contractor needed a staging area for equipment and council voted to close McCann Street by the Dairy Isle to allow the equipment to be moved there during construction. Council noted it was a street with little traffic.
The contract for the lead abatement project is $549,000 and will paid from a loan from PennVEST.
Council also approved advertising for bids for the East Erie Street water project with bids to be opened Jan. 17 and a contract awarded Jan. 18. Council approved changing the January meeting date from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18 so council would not have to have a special meeting.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Michael Chance, council member, gave praise to the borough employees for their dedication and commitment to the residents of the borough during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked for their professionalism in meeting the needs of the residents.