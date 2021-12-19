LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Tax Collector Sherry Tidwell was given approval at Tuesday's meeting of Linesville Borough Council to charge for various copies of reports she makes for recipients.
Addressing council, Tidwell said she has never charged for the paper, printing or faxing of copies of certified reports that she has been asked to complete by attorneys, banks, residents or others. She is reimbursed by the county for envelopes and paper to tax notices, but not for the reports. She said some tax collectors charge anywhere from $3 to $30 per report.
She sometimes gets as many as three requests a day.
Council member Michael Chance said because of not only the ink and the paper cost, there also is wear and tear on the machine. He suggested a fee of $20. Katie Wickertt, another council member, suggested $10 per parcel per year. "Ten dollars is probably standard," said Linesville's attorney Jeff Millin.
Tidwell said she could not charge it without a resolution from council. She begins a new term Jan. 1 and wanted it done to start in conjunction with her new term.
Council unanimously adopted a resolution for a $10 fee.