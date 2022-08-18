LINESVILLE — Borough officials are working hard to address the issue of collecting garbage to prevent a health hazard.
They are collecting the trash themselves until a new contractor can be named.
Raccoon Refuse has closed its doors and garbage started piling up in Linesville because the company had not picked it up as scheduled. Borough officials were notified Monday morning that Raccoon had gone out of business.
Kevin McGrath, director of public works, took action immediately to set something up. He contacted Waste Management and secured three dumpsters for people to dispose of their garbage. They are located at the borough maintenance garage on Lockart Alley.
In addition, public works employees and the borough office manager started collecting rubbish for those who could not take it to the garage. That work continued through Wednesday.
The borough has an average of 415 customers, depending on the month (some residents go south in the fall and winter). The number varies between 405 and 420.
Noting the rubbish not being collected was a health hazard and could create a “health emergency,” Linesville Borough Council called a special meeting to address the situation.
Meeting Tuesday evening, council members discussed the problem and heard suggestions from owners of B & B Disposal of Conneaut, Ohio, who expressed an interest in possibly entering a contract for refuse collection.
Raccoon’s contract doesn’t expire until December of 2023. Officials could create a proposal to complete that contract — and possibly extend it for a year.
At the end of a nearly two-hour session, council adopted a resolution to appoint a committee to redo the specifications for the garbage collection and send the proposals to haulers to get quotes. McGrath said the intent is to have a special meeting to approve the proposals and send them out for quotes. Named to the committee were McGrath, Katie Wicker and David Schaef.
During the discussion about what is being proposed, Wickert cautioned it can’t be so specific that it would favor one company.
As soon as the committee gets the proposal together and receives replies, another special meeting will be called. McGrath said it is anticipated the proposal will be sent to four or five companies.
In the meantime, garbage collection will be done again Friday by borough employees. McGrath is stressing that all garbage must be in a “garbage bag,” not grocery store-size bags. He asks residents to make certain the bags are not so heavy they can’t be lifted easily. In addition, he said no recycling collections will be done at this time. Thus, all recyclable items are to be put into the garbage bags with the garbage. No leaves or large items can be picked up.
Police Chief Rob Johnston checking into the possibility of using some community service workers from the county to help. They would receive credit for restitution and/or fines and costs owed for criminal charges.
In addition, McGrath said if anyone else wants to volunteer to help, it would be welcomed.
With more than 400 houses to pick up garbage, it is time consuming. Borough employees worked Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to collect what had not been done by Raccoon.
It is hoped officials will get it all refuse collected Friday — the normal scheduled day for pickup.
McGrath said it would be better if people place the bags on the curb and not use the containers. That eliminates the need to handle the containers and it saves time and money.
He said the borough will continue to do the work until a new contract is awarded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.