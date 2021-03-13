Joshua Janiak was just 7 years old in 1992 when he developed a love for reading as a second grader at an elementary school in Linesville.
He still remembers that enabled him "to live the adventures" through his imagination while reading the tales.
Today he is an Emmy Award-winning producer for NBC's "Today" show and is responsible for telling the stories of people and their lives.
Janiak's road to success actually started in 1993 when he and his mother, Judy Janiak, moved to California where Joshua worked as a print model, did commercials and some acting jobs.
At the same time, he finished school and college in California. One of the music videos in which he performed was "Runaway Train" by Soul Asylum.
Janiak discovered he enjoyed working behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera, so he says he began doing research and writing for The History Channel and Discovery Channel.
In 2009, when the economy in California took a nosedive, he decided to move east. He considered Nashville, Tennessee, but instead moved to New York City because he believes it's a fun city with much to offer, including museums and cultural events.
And his brother lived there as well.
He soon was hired by NBC in an entry-level position, doing research for documentaries for the NBC News Division. He then was named a feature producer in 2008. He enjoys telling the real life stories of people from all walks of life.
One of his most memorable stories was of a young man in Ohio who saved two lives by becoming a liver donor.
Janiak said the segment ran last year and got a very emotional response.
The man in the story was in his early 20s and received a call from his sister, saying her son needed a liver transplant.
The man responded by donating his liver. In doing so, he saved two lives, Janiak said, because not only did he save his nephew's life, he saved his own. He had been contemplating suicide before he made the live-saving donation. His act help him find purpose, according to Janiak.
Janiak recently did a segment on how restaurants are dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he is very supportive of small businesses since his mother was a small business owner.
He said people love "feel good" stories and he feels strongly about that, especially after the past year.
Janiak's advice for people interested in TV work is to "learn to appreciate what's around you." He suggests they "explore the world right outside your door."
He also suggested "putting yourself in their shoes" and added that everyone has his or her own story — no matter where they live.
He suggested that people also should be willing to listen and to take at least one thing with them from each experience in life.
One of the things he took with him from Linesville to Los Angeles and now to New York was his love for reading and experiencing things through the eyes of others.
He also has a deep appreciation for his mother, who supported him as he pursued his dreams.
He received his Emmy last year via Instagram as well as a certificate with all the information about the Emmy and the achievements of the producers of "Today," which was named the best morning show at the Daytime Emmy Awards.
His mother lives in Meadville, so he loves to visit the area and see French Creek and other special spots he still appreciates.
For Christmas, he sent his mother a special gift — the Emmy certificate — as a way to thank her for all the sacrifices she made and hard work she did in supporting him as he pursued his dreams — first as a child model and actor and now, as a producer who brings stories of people to those watching daytime TV.