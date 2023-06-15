LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to proceed with action against property owners who are in violation of the property maintenance code.
Council was presented with a list of eight properties to be given to the code enforcement officer for action.
Included is one on Stratton Avenue which has a lot of animals and the owner is allegedly not keeping the area free of waste, which reportedly causes a stench in the neighborhood.
Fred Smith, a neighbor, addressed council, asking for help. He cited a recent incident where he had guests for dinner and they were dining outside. The stench was so strong, he alleged, that it made the people sick and they had to go inside to eat.
He told council, “We cannot sit in our yard” because of the smell.
During the discussion, council noted that the conditions also are causing issues with the value of some of the homes, in addition to Smith’s.
Other properties include several that have no water or electric, but people are living in the homes — which is against the regulations.
Other issues include a house with a hole in the roof and another with a porch falling apart and a garage falling down.
The borough has an agreement with the city of Meadville, which provides the service of inspecting the properties and advises the owners about the issue and, if necessary, files a citation against the owners.
Council will turn the list over to the code enforcement officer. Also suggested was asking the officer to go to the July meeting and give an update to council about the status of the properties.
In other action, council approved these contracts:
• Copeland Tree Service to remove up to six trees on Homestead Avenue at $200 each. Removal was necessary to make room for the waterline project.
• Copeland Tree Service for $500 to cut down two trees on Lockhart Alley, also for the project.
• Sonntag Excavating Inc. and Paving for $118,648.99 for paving with funds coming from the Crawford County Dirt and Gravel Road Grant.
• H and H Land Clearing Inc. for $19,500 for removal of trees, tree stumps and brush with funds also from that grant.
• Consolidated Construction Products Inc. for $9,868 for pipe, pipe fittings and road fabric. Pine Township will reimburse Linesville 50 percent of the cost or $4,934.
Also approved was a payment of $409,789.55 for the water system improvements project, which will pay off the Erie Bank loan.
