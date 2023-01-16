LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council has made its annual appointments to various positions and set meeting dates and times.
Council set the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. for work sessions followed by the regular monthly meeting at 7 at the borough building.
Committee meetings were set “as needed.” At the same time, responding to a question, Solicitor Jeff Millin said no votes can be taken at committee meetings. He said discussions can be held regarding potential agenda items for council, but no votes are to be taken at the meetings.
Appointments for 2023 are:
• Steve Marwood, vacancy board.
• Chris Seeley for five-year term on planning commission with term ending December of 2027.
• Jack Sidlinger to fill vacancy on planning commission with term ending December of 2026.
• Bill Scheppleman to fill vacant position on zoning hearing board with term ending December of 2024.
• David Hoogstad Sr., Linesville Municipal Authority, term ending December of 2027 and on the fire department board and on Northwest Emergency Management Agency.
• Amanda Harper, zoning officer and right-to-know officer.
• Michael Chance and Kevin McGrath, deputy emergency management local coordinators.
• Kevin McGrath, Northwest EMA and public works director.
• Clinton Mattern/Mattern, CPA for auditor of public utility fund and general fund.
• Rabell Engineering/Lennon, Smith, Souleret as engineers.
• Shafer Law Firm, solicitor.
• Erie Bank and PLGIT, depositories.
• Meadville City, property maintenance code official.
• Ron Harper, deputy fire marshal.
• Linesville Pine Joint Municipal Authority, sewage enforcement officer.
