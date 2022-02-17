LINESVILLE — Linesville Police Department is seeking approval to purchase a new police vehicle.
At last week’s meeting of Linesville Borough Council, Police Chief Robert Johnston brought a proposal to council for consideration.
He opened the discussion by noting it has been six years since the last purchase and adding it is in the “replacement cycle.” He noted that even if the vehicle is ordered now, it would be six or nine months before it is received.
Council has been putting money into a replacement account for several years and has $31,000 in it now. Cost of a new vehicle will run between $33,000 and $37,000, plus detailing work and special equipment would add about $9,000.
Johnston said the department could purchase an Explorer, but would prefer a pickup. It was noted the Explorer doesn’t have adequate space for equipment and other items. In addition, a truck would allow the officers to travel over rougher roads or fields when necessary.
Councilman David Schaef said the department “needs to have a vehicle they are comfortable with and using, not what I would like or prefer.”
Following a lengthy presentation with pros and cons and various details given, council asked Johnston to research all the prices and other details and return next month with information to council to consider.
In completing his presentation, Johnston noted the department has an intern riding with officers. The intern is a local resident working on his college degree.