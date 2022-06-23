LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council voted last week to advertise two new ordinances that are expected to be adopted in July.
One limits the hours when fireworks can be set off in borough limits. They are only allowed on Memorial Day. July 4, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve, and one-half hour on New Year’s Day.
The ordinance will limit the time spans from 5 to 10 p.m. except New Year’s Eve, when it will be from 11:30 p.m. to midnight and then from 12:01 to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Council was not certain what pending state legislation might do to the ordinance, which has been discussed for some time. The ordinance also requires any litter from the fireworks be cleaned up or those setting off the fireworks could be charged with littering.
Also advertised was an ordinance that would regulate the use of firearms, air guns, and bows and arrows in the borough limits.
Penalties for violation of either ordinance will be no less than $100 or more than $500.
On another subject, council took action to accommodate several special events.
Brian Bair asked for help with traffic control on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. for the borough’s annual tractor parade. The parade was started several years ago by Mike and Paula Heaney and now is under the direction of a special committee. It has grown to be one of the largest night-time parade in the state. Owners decorate their tractors and drive through the borough — often with the drivers throwing candy to spectators.
Bair said it is important to have control so visitors can get in and out of the borough quickly. He also said the committee welcomes help and invites anyone “who wants to step up and help,” to do so.
Police Chief Rob Johnston assured Bair that he will be working on the project.
The owner of Blossoms and Blooms Boutique said plans are to have music on July 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the yard behind the business and asked to have Mercer Street shut down for the evening. Council agreed to the request.
Paula Heaney reminded council and the public that Linesville is participating in National Night Out on Aug. 2. During the event, homeowners on each block are asked to have a “block party” and have refreshments for visitors. The local fire department and police department will have representatives in attendance to acquaint residents with the emergency providers. Franklin Street is the only street which has registered to date. Those planning to participate are asked to register by calling the borough office.
