More than $6 million in state grant and loan funding is expected to improve Linesville’s water system.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded the borough a $3.2 million grant and a $2.8 million low-interest loan for numerous upgrades to the borough’s water system.
The award was announced by state Sen. Michele Brooks and state Rep. Parke Wentling, whose legislative districts include Linesville, following PENNVEST’s meeting Wednesday in Harrisburg.
“We definitely are,” President Kevin McGrath of Linesville Borough Council said when asked if the borough was pleased with the news. “This will make a big difference.”
Linesville’s municipal water system is more than 100 years old, with portions of it dating back to the early 1900s, he said. The system services 467 customers in the borough and neighboring Pine Township.
The planned improvement project has been ongoing since 2020.
With the funding award, construction is expected to take place over two years, beginning in 2023 with completion by the end of the 2024 construction season, according to McGrath.
“The project is what we’ve wanted to replace (in the system),” he said.
The work includes:
• At Penn Street, construction of a new pump station with disinfection units, distribution pumps, a supervisory control and data acquisition system, and an emergency backup generator.
• Site updates at the borough garage with a relocation and rebuild in a non-flood-prone area plus an increase in its size. There also will be a raw water pump station, external chlorination unit, glass-lined reservoir, finished water pump station and backup generator.
• Installation of a new tank mixer at the Airport Road water tank site in Conneaut Township, to reduce risk of stagnation, ice buildup and formation of disinfection byproducts.
• A line extension along Homestead Avenue and Wallace Avenue Loop to add 2,450 lineal feet of 8-inch PVC waterline, valves, hydrants and curb box connections and connections to existing water lines on Penn Street and Wallace Avenue line extension.
“We really have to thank Michele Brooks and Parke Wentling for their help in getting the funding,” McGrath said.
Both state officials said the funding will help Linesville continue to provide dependable water service to its residents.
“I am happy to see continued commitment to providing clean, quality water and pleased PENNVEST approved this project to help better serve the district I am honored to represent,” Wentling said.
“Living in a small community with limited resources, I understand these systems can be very expensive,” Brooks said. “It’s my hope that this funding will help ease the cost of the system upgrades to ensure people have reliable sources and delivery of drinking water.”
Founded in 1988, PENNVEST provides low-interest loans for design, engineering and construction of publicly and privately owned drinking water distribution and treatment facilities, as well as stormwater and wastewater projects.
