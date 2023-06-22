LINESVILLE — The second in a series of six free outdoor summer concerts takes place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when Treebeard Brown takes the stage on North Mercer Street just north of Route 6.
The Grove City-based Treebeard Brown will perform an eclectic selection of mostly cover songs likely to appeal to listeners of multiple generations, according to guitarist and singer Vince Anastasi.
“I always have a hard time defining it,” Anastasi said of the group’s musical style. “It’s a folk-rock-bluegrass kind of feel. You’re going to get a mix of songs — from an occasional 1950s song up to contemporary music, but primarily covers from the ’60s and ’70s. You’ll probably hear something from every decade from the ‘’50s on.”
The concerts continue through Sept. 16. Five of the six shows are on Saturdays and take place at the North Mercer Street location adjacent to a grassy area for spectators at the northeast corner of the North Mercer Street and Route 6 intersection. Another show will take place on Aug. 9, a Wednesday, at the Linesville baseball field.
Linesville Borough Council member Katie Wickert will be among the crowd on Saturday. Council members approved a request from organizers to close North Mercer Street between Mill Street and Route 6.
“It’s something we’re very supportive of,” Wickert added. “We’re happy to have some activity in downtown Linesville.”
Anastasi said the six-member Treebeard Brown first performed in Linesville last year for an indoor concert around the corner at Blossoms and Blooms Boutique, which is organizing the outdoor series along with more than 20 other businesses and organizations. The band, which consists primarily of current and retired high school teachers, includes mandolin, banjo, fiddle and hand percussion players in addition to guitar.
Travis Crytzer, co-owner of Blossoms and Blooms, was excited about the move from indoor concerts last year to the first outdoor show last month.
“The community response and the support from local businesses is so exciting and energizing,” he said. “There is clearly a need for fun, free activities within the communities with live.”
Wickert said the forecast suggested Saturday would make a nice setting for outdoor entertainment in the borough.
“Bring a lawn chair or bring a blanket,” she said. “Come out and get to know your neighbors and enjoy the community.”
The remaining schedule of shows features Jay Bird and Haley Bee on July 22; the Concert Band of Northwest Pennsylvania, Aug. 9; Take Solo and Dillon Shidemantle, Aug. 19; and Max Shang, Sept. 16.
