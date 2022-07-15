LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council heard complaints about refuse collection service at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Residents voiced concerns — in person and via a letter — about services provided by Raccoon Refuse, which has the contract for refuse collection in the borough.
Concerns were about a lack of reliable collection of both refuse and recycling on a regularly scheduled basis.
Council President Kevin McGrath also voiced concern that the company’s performance bond is not paid. He said when he has contacted the company about the service, he has been told that there are “new drivers” all the time and that creates the issue.
Borough solicitor Jeff Millin said the borough can put the company on notice that it is in “breach of the contract.” Council members agreed that something needs to be done.
Travis Crytzer, a local business owner, also voiced concerns about the empty storefronts in the borough, noting for instance that if one isn’t taken care of, the building could collapse.
He also voiced dismay about the lack of lodging for visitors, noting there is “no place to stay” when people come to town. From a business position, Crytzer also voiced concerns that several semi-trailer trucks are idled in the Linesville Business Park and asked council to contact the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, owner of the park.
McGrath noted the business park has 100 employees, which helps the economy of the town.
Crytzer also expressed appreciation to council for allowing one street to be closed recently for a concert sponsored by his business, Blossoms and Blooms Boutique. He said there were about 200 people in attendance and remarked that everybody enjoyed it. He suggested council could possibly put a line item in the borough’s budget to help sponsor such concerts in the future.
In other business, council approved two new ordinances for Linesville. The first involves when fireworks can be display in the borough. It was noted there is a new state law regulating fireworks display that may be considered as well. The second involved firearms in the borough. A citizen voiced concerns about that ordinance regarding archery, noting her husband practices archery in the backyard. Police Chief Rob Johnston noted archery is permitted under the ordinance, but there must be a backdrop and no projectiles can be on any other property.
Council member Mike Chance voted “no” on passage of both ordinances.
