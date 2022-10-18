LINESVILLE — A representative of the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) presented the Strategic Management Planning Program for Linesville to Linesville Borough Council at its work session last week.
The PEL is a nonprofit, public policy research organization that provides technical assistance and consulting to municipalities.
The scope of the work included analyzing borough demographics and financial history; projecting revenues and expenditures; reviewing administration public safety, economic development and public works; and compiling recommendations for all areas.
Following a 50-minute presentation of all the data, some immediate recommendations were made for council to consider to improve the borough’s financial status.
They include hiring a borough manager; hiring a code enforcement officer; addressing the public works, storm water and water services capacity and transition planning; and training employees to be ready for transition should others retire.
Also, council should consider options for health insurance coverage and updating technology and consider cost effectiveness of outsourcing public works tasks like mowing.
Short-term recommendations include conducting a rate study for the water rates and a cost allocation study for refuse and water; considering a refuse fee increase; and implementing a stormwater fee and a property tax increase as needed.
Long-term and “as-needed” recommendations included exploring Home Rule as an option versus the current council form of government. Others include seeking a new county assessment, which included encouraging council to get support from other local municipalities to encourage the county commissioners to do a reassessment.
Explore regionalization of refuse collection was another recommendation as well as to review and update license, permit and related fees.
The research showed a steady population loss since 1970 with a 24 percent loss. At the same time, there is a strong working-age population at more than 50 percent and growth in those under the age of 18.
Turning to Linesville’s general fund spending, the report showed that in 2019 there was a deficit of $9,291, but that was turned around in 2020 when the actual revenues versus expenditures showed a surplus of $66,756 and in 2021, a surplus of $54,192.
The PEL representative spoke about the market value of the housing, noting the last county reassessment was in 1969 and the market value has increased more than 35 percent since then, but the assessment value grew less than 1 percent.
The representative noted the value of one mill of tax in Linesville is $9,139. A five-mill increase would revenue by $45,695 and a 10-mill increase would bring in $91,390, the representative said. The borough could increase the millage by another 14.8 mills, generating $135,257. Any increase higher than that would, by law, need court approval.
The figures for Linesville’s general fund tax revenue since 2017, which totaled $245,481, compared with $278,987 in 2021. Property taxes have shown little growth, but the real estate transfer tax from 2017 to 2021 has increased 67.1 percent, which is a “positive trend.” Local services tax revenues increased 65.5 percent over that period, going from $9,328 to $15,438.
However, all non-tax revenue has shown steady declines in 2017. That includes the cable franchise, fines and forfeits, local revenue, state aid for pension and others. In 2021, the non-tax revenues went up but that was because of the American Rescue Plan fund, which total $51,079.
Looking at projected costs for the next five years, the revenues are not keeping up with the projected expenses, according to the report
Linesville shows projected expenses in 2023 of $402,277, increasing gradually until 2027 with it will be $434,047 or a 7.9 percent increase in five years.
At the same time, revenues range from $391,119 in 2023, meaning there will be a deficit in spending of $11,158. The same scenario is project for the following four years with deficits each year, ranging from $16,393 in 2024 to $31,839 in 2027. For the current year, however, the projected surplus in the general fund at the end of 2022 is $45,906.
Similar figures were shown for the public utilities fund. The 2022 revenues show a $291,152 surplus, but that includes a PennVEST loan. By 2023, the surplus drops to $2,418 and then from 2024 through 20277, the projected ending shows deficits ranging from $3,561 to $20,200 at the end of five years.
After reviewing all the facts and figures, the report identified “operational challenges.”
The idea is for council to look at some of the challenges and determine what a solution could be to improve the borough’s administration and financial picture.
Challenges include lack of capacity for administration, public works, police and code enforcement.
Another is transition planning to acquaint younger employees with the operations in anticipation of a transition period for pending retirements.
Council must now adopt the report before it can access $200,000 in funds to institute some of the recommendations. The borough must pay a 20 percent match.
Council agreed it needs to review the report before making decision on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.