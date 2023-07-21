LINESVILLE — A committee has been formed with plans to celebrate Linesville’s bicentennial next year, even if the date of the founding is in dispute.
Linesville Borough Council named council member Katie Wickert as chairman of the bicentennial committee at last month’s meeting.
She announced at last week’s meeting that she has added two more members to the committee, taking it to five.
The Crawford County Historical Society has indicated an interest in assisting, Wickert said, adding that she wants to work with the Linesville Historical Society to gather pictures and other information.
However, David Schaef, a council member and president of the Linesville Historical Society, doesn’t agree that the 1824 date is accurate about when the town was actually founded.
He suggested more research be done to confirm that date.
Wickert said the 1824 date is on plaques in the town.
Schaef said he would be “hard pressed” to believe that is the correct date, noting he “doesn’t see anything from 1824,” referring to historical records.
He said records show the borough was “incorporated” in 1862.
Other history records show the borough was named for Amos Line, who laid out a plat, or plot of land, for the borough in 1825. Line had moved into the area from his home in Pine Township after his cabin there burned. The village was first known as Line’s Mills. The plat from Lines was recorded in 1838. The borough was incorporated in 1862.
Wickert asked whether it could have been founded in 1824, but not incorporated until 1864. She questioned why the date would be on plaques in the borough.
Schaef answered that he didn’t know why.
Wickert said she is continuing plans for next year.
Other council members made no comment on the issue.
