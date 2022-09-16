LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council approved a contract at Tuesday night’s meeting with Dresnek Disposal of Rock Creek, Ohio, for the borough’s refuse collection.
Action was taken following last month’s movement when the former contractor, Raccoon Refuse, had closed and no one was picking up trash for the 450 customers in the borough.
Since that time, public works employees were picking up the refuse along with their other duties.
At Tuesday’s meeting, it was noted that Dresnek is the only company that bid on a contract for the services.
The contract price is $6,775 a month for limited services, meaning customers are limited to one 96-gallon tote a week. Previously, the disposal contract was for unlimited disposal.
Todd Dresnek, owner, was at the meeting and answered questions from about 10 residents who attended.
Dresnek said if people need more than one 96-gallon tote, they can pay for a second one.
The totes, which are lime green, must be set at designated spots on the curbs for efficiency purposes and so totes aren’t missed.
During the council session, it was noted the trucks have video cameras and phones to record when garbage is picked up. That eliminates people claiming their cans were not picked up and will show whether the cans were on the curb as required — both at the spot and the time for pickup.
Garbage will be picked up this week on Saturday and then not again until Tuesday, Sept. 27. This will give the company sufficient time to get totes delivered and the borough time to educate residents about what is accepted and what is not.
Because it will be a 10-day delay between pickups, the Sept. 27 pickup will be unlimited for that week only.
When residents have large items such as mattresses, they are asked to contact the borough office in advance so arrangements can be made. There will be an extra fee for large items.
Garbage will be picked up between 4 and 7:30 a.m. so trucks can be out of the borough before school traffic starts, officials noted.
Questioned by one visitor why they can’t have unlimited, Dresnek said it was because of financial considerations. It was noted Raccoon had unlimited, to which Dresnek noted that could be one reason they are no longer in business.
Dresnek said he could not have bid on the contract had he not been able to transport the refuse to a landfill in Ohio, noting it was not feasible to take it to a landfill in Pennsylvania. The company has been in business for five years and employs around nine to 11 people. It has 4,500 clients in Ohio. He said because Linesville’s clients are so close together, he was able to keep the costs down. He noted the gas costs are higher in rural areas as the homes are farther apart than in boroughs.
No yard waste can be collected. However, there will be a four-week period when leaves or clippings can be taken — but they must be in specific paper bags that the borough will have available. They then are taken to Lake City, Ohio, for mulch.
In addition, in the future there could be a time when tires are accepted on a designated date.
Otherwise, there is no recycling available. During council’s work session, the owner noted people can reduce the amount of refuse in various ways. For example, he said water bottles could be emptied and then smashed so the bottle is condensed and takes up less space.
The 96-gallon totes must not weigh more than 30 pounds so the workers can lift them easily.
