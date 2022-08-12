LINESVILLE — Now that the work for lead abatement on East and West Erie streets is complete, Linesville Borough Council heard a review of the status of the Water System Improvement Project from the borough’s engineer at Tuesday night’s meeting.
William Graham reported he has filed an application with PennVEST (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) for a grant to cover the cost of $6,197,729. The authority’s board will meet Oct. 19 to review applications. Graham said PennVEST has “$800 million to spend,” and is hopeful with the early application and the needs listed, the borough will be successful.
The project has been ongoing since 2020. It includes:
• Replacement of Penn Street equipment. The site would include a new finished pump station with backup generator, new pumps, updated electrical system, new chlorination unit, raising of well casting, backup generator and more.
• Homestead Avenue and Wallace Avenue Loop would add approximately 2,450 lineal feet of 8-inch PVC waterline, valves, hydrants and curb box connections and connections to existing water lines on Penn Street and Wallace Avenue line extension.
• Site updates at the borough garage site. This includes increasing the garage building size, asphalt pavement, raw water pump station, external chlorination unit, glass-lined reservoir, finished water pump station, backup generator and more.
Graham said the total project cost is $4,550,500. The application submitted was for $4,666,529 for construction costs and $1,531,300 for soft costs, such as engineering and legal fees.
Currently the project is in the design and permitting process.
Graham said if Linesville receives a favorable funding award from PennVEST, bidding would take place in November and close with PennVEST next January. Construction would start in February and be completed by December of 2024.
The borough is waiting for word on an LSA (Local Share Account) grant for work on South Mercer Street for a lead line abatement project. Projected cost is $720,000. Word on the application is expected in November.
