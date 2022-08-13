LINESVILLE — Members of Linesville Borough Council voted recently to override a veto of Mayor Dave Hoogstad Sr. regarding the borough's recently adopted fireworks ordinance.
Council passed the ordinance detailing specific times when fireworks can be displayed in the borough.
Hoogstad did not sign the ordinance, meaning in effect it was vetoed. He said at the meeting that he didn't believe it was necessary because state law would cover the issue.
In order to override that decision, council had to have a majority plus one of council members at the meeting.
Six of the seven members were presented and five of the six voted to override it. Katie Wickert was absent. Voting against the override was Michael Chance. Voting to override were Mike Heaney, Aaron Miller, Kelly Connor, Dave Schaef and Kevin McGrath.
It was noted that if the state law is in effect, the borough doesn't get as much money for fines. If the local ordinance is enforced, the borough would get 100 percent of the fines. McGrath said the borough's orodinance was a compromise. Miller said council had worked a long time on the ordinance before adopting it.
Council also voted to sell three pieces of equipment no longer needed. They will be taken to an auction. Being sold are an old John Deere tractor, a snow blower and a brush hog.
Council also OK'd purchasing a new brush hog from Greenhill Farms for $4,000, the lower of two quotes received.
In other business:
• Council heard a report that in July shut-off notices for water service were sent to 28 customers. However, all paid their past due bills and no water had to be shut off.
• Members voted to discontinue a workplace safety committee. The action was taken when council felt there was no need and meetings were too costly for employees to spend their time attending them.
• Amanda Harper was named office manager of Linesville. She will continue to serve as secretary/treasurer of the borough as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.