LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council continued its work at Tuesday’s meeting toward completing a mandated federal regulation concerning updating its water lines to be certain they contain no lead.
However, it was not without concerns from some of those in attendance.
For starters, a resident addressed council during the public comments about the cost involved, noting he is on Social Security and cannot afford the cost of updating his lines.
In his remarks, he said he “would not take a drop of water from this town,” noting he has always bought “all bottled water” for drinking. He asked what would happen if he couldn’t pay the bills, referring to the costs that residents must pay if their pipes need to be replaced.
He noted the bills “keep going up,” asking “when does it stop? I want to know.” He said he had a bad water leak and it cost him money. “I will hire the best attorney I can find and sue the whole town,” he said.
Council President Kevin McGrath asked the man if he has had his bottled water tested. “We test our water every month,” McGrath said, noting “90 percent of the water in Linesville Borough is spring water.”
“This is not a personal thing against Linesville,” the man replied.
“When you start threatening, you make it personal,” McGrath answered in a raised voice.
On a matter regarding water bills, McGrath told the man (who is a landlord) that the tenant’s water bill is his responsibility if the tenant doesn’t pay. “You are responsible to make sure the water bill gets paid,” he said. McGrath continued that it is costly for the borough to have to send bills to the tenants and the owners when bills are not paid. “We will deal with it our own way,” he said of the unpaid water bills, “starting Oct. 1st.”
“Your electric bills go up, so had ours. Your gas bills went up, so had ours. Just like yours,” McGrath said.
“I do understand these things,” the man replied, noting he was in business for many years. “I know how to do business,” he added.
McGrath said council is giving homeowners one year to pay the cost.
At the end of the discussion, the man said he wasn’t sure he could to it, but said he “will do the best I can.”
McGrath told him to do so.
“I hear complaints all the time” about people not having enough money for utility bills, McGrath said, adding that those who complain often then say, “Let me go get cigarettes.”
During its business meeting, council approved several motions regarding the project, including supplying each resident who needs it with a water pitcher at a cost of $41 each, as mandated by the law.
Out of 157 properties inspected to date, 47 of them have to have pipes replaced.
In other action, council is testing lines to identify who’s hooked into a storm line in backyards between Jefferson and Church streets. Tests will be done with meters read before the test and after the test. The borough will forgive up to $1,000 per customer for water used during the testing period.
Customers then will have to install a thermal expansion tank if a meter has to be changed. The original plan was to have customers comply within 30 days.
That brought up another concern. Councilman Michael Chance didn’t agree with the 30 days, saying he didn’t think it was long enough. Cost could run between $180 and $450. Chance noted that many residents are on Social Security. Discussion continued for several minutes among council members, finally bringing loud response from Councilman David Schaef.
“If you do not like the 30 (days), come up with 90 days or six months,” he said to Chance. He added if people can’t pay it in that time, they have the right to come to council and explain.
Councilwoman Katie Wickert suggested 90 days and that was approved.
In other business related to the special project, council agreed not to set a rate for other municipalities to rent the hydrovac trailer at this time. Council had purchased the special equipment needed to inspect the lines for the special project and had planned to rent it to other municipalities to help recoup the cost. The federal and state governments have mandated all water lines in local municipalities be inspected to be certain there are no pipes which could contain lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.