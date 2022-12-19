LINESVILLE — With waterline improvement construction underway, Linesville Borough Council now is turning its attention to possible funding for work on the borough’s stormwater system. Work would include scoping, cleaning, and doing an inventory and map of the system.
Council gave Will Graham, the borough’s engineer, approval to proceed with paperwork for a grant to cover the costs.
Graham told told council at Tuesday night’s meeting that the project would involve the 32,00 lineal feet of storm sewer in the borough. It would remove debris from 120 catch basins and also inspect the lines for leaks and other issues.
He said the projected cost would be about $446,000, of which $379,525 would come for the grant if the borough is successful in being approved. The borough would have to pay $67,000 out-of-pocket expenses.
However, council member Katie Wickert noted that the borough’s participation in the state Strategic Management Planning Program would allow funds to come from that program for the borough’s matching funds.
It won’t be known before July whether the application is successful, according to borough officials.
