LINESVILLE — A request for Linesville Borough Council to hire a professional ordinance writer was met with positive reception at Tuesday night's work session prior to the regular meeting.
William Walker and Chris Seeley, members of Linesville Borough Planning Commission, brought the request to council. The commission is nearing the end of completing an updated comprehensive plan for the borough.
Walker, who noted the last plan was written in 1972, said a professional company would be aware of the many potential changes in law and/or other issues that may come up in the process. He said the professional "would catch little things we don't know."
Seeley said the zoning ordinance is "unique" and "very specific" and believes having a professional writer would be best, but added the commission would still be a "conduit for the borough."
Councilwoman Katie Wickert supported the request, noting a professional writer would allow the commission to work on the comprehensive plan while the writer would focus on the zoning ordinance. Councilman Mike Heaney agreed. However, he asked if the commission members would be working with the writer, not just paying that person to write the ordinance. "Absolutely," Walker said. The commission would draft what it would like, based on the comprehensive plan, Seeley added. The idea is to be have the ordinances meet all the legal requirements and be enforceable and "protect the borough from liability."
Council President Kevin McGrath concurred, noting a lot of rules have changed since 1972.
Council noted it will have to include the request in the upcoming budget. Walker said it will take time to get requests for proposals.
One suggestion was a possible grant to help pay the cost.
Councilamn David Schaef said he "certainly understands" the need for the professional, noting it is "time consuming." He said he was interested in seeing what may be available and at what cost. "The sooner, the better," he added.
Although the discussion was held during the work session, no action was taken on the request at the meeting.