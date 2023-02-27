LINESVILLE — Linesville Community Public Library has been awarded a $31,750 grant from the state.
The library’s grant was one of 21 announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries. More than $4.1 million in funding was been awarded for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities.
“Public libraries provide services to their communities far beyond access to books, computers, and research,” said Acting Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin. “They’re a public staple, offering patrons spaces to hold community discussions, classrooms to learn new skills, and helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming. The Keystone Library grants will enable public libraries to improve their physical facilities so they can continue to serve and benefit their communities.”
Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.
Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of public libraries. Examples of fundable projects include but are not limited to: Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion, and new construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.