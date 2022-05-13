LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council took action at Tuesday’s meeting to begin efforts to get a number of properties in town to be in compliance with property maintenance codes.
Members voted to send a list of properties with alleged code violations to Gary Johnson, who was hired as the borough’s code enforcement officer last year.
The matter was not listed on the agenda for action and council member David Schaef said he believed it should be added before the vote. A new state law mandates that all motions to be made at a meeting must be listed on the agenda prior to the meeting. Or, if members agreed, it could be added at the meeting.
However, borough solicitor Jeff Millin said the matter could be considered without being on the agenda if it were considered “trivial” and, in his opinion, this was trivial. He noted it previously had been approved to enter into a contract for that work. Schaef said he didn’t believe it was trivial.
Council members Kevin McGrath, Mike Heaney and Katie Wickert voted to proceed; Schaef abstained from the vote; and members Michael Chance, Aaron Morrell and Kelly Conner were absent.
The list contains 12 properties, six of which were listed as priority ones for Johnson to do first. Violations include a wide variety of issues. One residence has no running water, no electric and no sewage facilities. Instead there is a extension cord for electricity and a hose for water and the waste is hooked up to a portable tank and dumped elsewhere. Another one has a leaky roof with holes. Another one is in “shambles,” according to Linesville Police Chief Rob Johnston, who spoke about the various issues at a work session prior to the meeting.
Others had similar issues. Johnston noted these are the “worst ones.” Council President McGrath said by turning the list over to an inspector, it “leaves council out of it,” noting nobody can say any decision was “part of the good old boys club.” Once an inspection is made, if there are violations, Johnson will issue orders to have the matters corrected or fines will be issued and it could go before the district magisterial judge if not corrected. “It’s a good start,” Heaney said. Schaef agreed.
Linesville previously had a volunteer code officer, but council voted last year to hire an outside inspector. Wickert had recommended Johnson, who is Meadville’s zoning officer as well.
