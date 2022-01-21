LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council voted to award a contract to J.F. Struthers Excavating of Ohio for the East Erie Street lead abatement project.
The bid for the work came in at $549,857 — $425 lower than the next bid of Klinginsmith Enterprises of the Conneaut Lake area.
The bid was much lower than the projected cost of $850,000. A representative of the borough’s engineering firm said the projection was made prior to the COVID pandemic and made with the company using bigger numbers to be certain there was sufficient funding through the loan.
Once all the paperwork is complete, the company will be given a notice to proceed. The next phone call about the project will be Jan. 25.
This is the second lead abatement project being done this year. The East Erie Street project was previously approved and a pre-construction meeting for that is set for Friday.
Funds for the projects are coming from PennVEST loans.
Kevin McGrath, council president and public works director, suggested council consider getting engineering work done to prepare the same type of project on South Mercer Street should funds become available. He said the engineering work could be done and possibly “sit on a shelf” until funds are available. He said once an announcement is made of the availability of grants for projects like this, the application must include the engineering design.
Work on both projects will proceed as weather will permit and all arrangements complete.