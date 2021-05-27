LINESVILLE — A curfew for youngsters was among three ordinances adopted at Linesville Borough Council's recent meeting.
The curfew for all juveniles under the age of 18 runs between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
It requires all juveniles under 18 to be off the streets and out of public places during those hours unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Other exceptions are if there is an emergency situation or if the juvenile is at his or her employment. Emergency situations could be a fire, accident or something else that could result in serious injury or death.
In addition, police will notify the parents to pick up the juvenile in violation.
The second ordinance involves signage on all buildings. It requires all buildings or units of buildings to have the numeric lettering that is visible from the street. Letters must contrast with the house so the visibility is clear. The lettering must be at least 3 inches in height and .5 inch in width and must be Arabic numbering. If a new building is constructed, the borough secretary must be notified so the correct number can be given for the lettering.
The third ordinance prohibits open burning within borough limits. Exceptions are grilling or cooking with charcoal, propane or natural gas.
Outdoor wood stoves are acceptable as are campfires. A patio wooden burn unit also is permitted — with some restrictions — and it cannot be within 25 feet of a structure not on the same property.
Open fires are not permitted on Sundays.
No trash, tires, construction or other such materials can be burned.
Fines for any of the ordinances start at $50, plus costs.