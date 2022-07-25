LINESVILLE — LUCAS has joined the Linesville Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service.
Although LUCAS isn’t a living, breathing person, it is a helpful tool for helping treat cardiac patents.
LUCAS, an acronym for Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System, has joined the staff.
This mechanical chest compression machine for patients in cardiac arrest is basically another “pair of hands” for emergency situations.
The new equipment was demonstrated at a recent meeting of Linesville Borough Council by Megan Mason and Aaron White, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) with the department.
Mason, who has been with the department for 11 years, seven as an EMT, told council about its operation.
Placing a mannequin on a table, White quickly went to work to hook it up and demonstrate how it works. It took about 30 second until LUCAS was performing the life-saving procedure.
“It is more efficient and effective,” Mason told council members. The additional equipment not only performs CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), but it then frees up a team member to do other procedures — such as assist with ventilation and other chores to prepare the patient for transport. She noted it also continues doing the chest compressions during the transport.
That was welcome news to several members of council, who have volunteered with the ambulance service. Council President Kevin McGrath said he has done CPR on patients from Linesville all the way to the hospital in Meadville.
“That’s a long time,” he said. “Those 20 minutes seemed like an hour.”
Mayor Dave Hoogstad Sr. agreed, noting he also has done that and it seems like a long time before the ambulance gets to the hospital.
Shane Taylor, ambulance chief of Townville VFD and Ambulance Service, agrees.
The Townville department purchased one in 2018 at a cost of $27,000 with funds it had saved over the years.
He cautions that LUCAS doesn’t take the place of immediate CPR action. He said particularly in the rural areas, it could take an ambulance up to 10 minutes to get to the patient. He said the sooner CPR is started, the better.
He said Townville has used it about four times, not always with the best end results. That’s why he stresses the need for immediate CPR. He said it is particularly good when a patient may have a cardiac issue while being transported. He said CPR can be very “taxing” and LUCAS allows the attendants to get help.
The computerized machine automatically determines the speed and other items for the procedure. It can do 100 compressions a minute at between 1.4 to 2 inches in depth.
The new equipment was paid for through a Highmark grant, Mason said. Cost was $16,472.72.
Although Linesville has acquired LUCAS, it has not been put into use yet. Mason explains that the state requires proper training and certifications of all providers who may be using it. She said Linesville has five or six EMTs ready to be trained to use the potential life-saving equipment.
Mason also “has to do more paperwork and everything” before that can happen. “We hope in the next couple of weeks,” she said, when asked how soon it could be before LUCAS could be put into use.
LUCAS can be operated via a battery or electric plug.
Currently, it can only be used on adult patients.
Eric Henry, owner of Meadville Area Ambulance Service, said that service doesn’t have one. He agreed with the comments about its effectiveness, though. “They certainly have their place in EMS, but at the end of the day, you still need to find someone to respond, which is the crisis that everyone faces,,” he said, referring to the dwindling number of volunteers across the county.
At Linesville’s meeting, Councilman Mike Heaney expressed the same sentiment. Praising the volunteers for purchasing the new piece of equipment, he said, “people in the department are not getting any younger. It is more difficult to get people in the back of the ambulance (as a volunteer).”
Mason agreed, noting that she, Aaron White and Ashley White are the three youngest EMTs in the department.
Taylor and Mason agree. Taylor said Townville welcomes anybody willing to volunteer and make the commitment. Mason said her goal is get more people involved. Asked what council could do for the fire department, Mason said to help with “recruitment and retention.”
“Thank you very much,” Councilman David Schaef said after the presentation. He expressed his appreciation for the work the volunteers do. “It sure was informative,” he said of the presentation and was pleased to open the dialogue between the department and council.
Mason doesn’t pretend that LUCAS is the magic answer, but she said it is a tool to help those volunteers who are responding — and ultimately help the patient, which is what the service is all about.
