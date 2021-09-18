LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council gave its approval to add to a project for lead abatement on East Erie Street to include installation of 2,450 feet of 8-inch water line to Wallace Street and add two hydrants. Estimated cost is $458,000.
This will be an add to a project estimated at $1.07 million.
Council previously applied for funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) program. It would be largely a grant and partially a loan, depending on funding from PennVEST. Once the funding is announced, council will advertise for bids.
Councilman Kevin McGrath, who also is public works director, supported the move to add the lines, noting currently there is only one water line from the water tower. If something happened to cut off that supply, there would be no water along Airport Road and Church Street.
The motion to add the lines to the project was passed unanimously.
In other action at Tuesday's meeting, council reviewed the system improvement project for East Erie and West Erie streets. Project estimate is $640,000 and will included adding 2,300 feet of 8-inch line.
Since the lines are owned by the Linesville Municipal Authority, discussion at previous meetings focused on who would be the borrower of the $400,000 for the project — the borough or the municipal authority. Council is seeking a PennVEST loan, but until the loan is approved, council will borrow money from ErieBank. The borough will be the borrower and the municipal authority, the guarantor.
At a special meeting last month, council approved moving forward with permits needed for the project and to use reserve account funds for any payments needed in advance. At the same time, council OK'd moving forward with rewriting the lease agreement between the borough and the municipal authority.
In other discussion at Tuesday's meeting, council reviewed multiple issues of sinking holes in various yards in the borough and what needs to be done to investigate and make repairs when necessary. It's believed many are coming from issues with the sewer system.