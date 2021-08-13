By Jane Smith
Special to The Tribune
LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council approved for advertising four ordinances at Tuesday night's meeting. They include regulating peddling and soliciting, solid waste, junked or abandoned vehicles, and grass and weed cutting.
• The peddling and soliciting ordinance requires a permit for anyone going door-to-door for surveys or solicitations. In addition, a permit is required for anyone selling goods from any portable stand or vehicle located on any street, roadway or public right of way.
The permit must be carried on the person at all times and exhibited upon request.
The permit fee is $200, which Councilman David Schaef questioned. Police Chief Robert Johnston said it was set that high because under the old fee, which was lower, there was a lot of "unreasonable soliciting," referring to some not considered legitimate.
The ordinance also allows homeowners/or businesses to post "no solicitors" or "no solicitations" signs on their properties. Anyone violating that could be subject to a fine.
The regulation also provides for grounds for denial or revocation of a permit.
The fine for violating any provision of the ordinance will be $100 for the first offense and $300 for each subsequent offense.
• The second ordinance involves disposal of solid waste, garbage, rubbish and other refuse.
Specifically addressed by council is the sold waste derived from animal, grain, fruit or vegetable matter — including animal waste such as that from chickens.
The ordinance mandates all such materials be collected and disposed by a designated collector or waste hauler. It can't be placed with garbage in any street, alley or other public place or upon private property except in proper receptacles or container.
It's unlawful for any person to bring or transport into the borough from outside the municipality except residents may bring personal refuse accumulated from vacations or camping trips as long as the resident complies with the ordinance.
Any person using a dumpster must receive a permit from the borough. Also regulated is length of time and where the dumpster can be located. Dumpsters must be removed after two weeks — except when given extensions from the borough.
• The grass and weed cutting ordinance applies to grass and weeds within 300 feet of a public street or within 150 feet of any structure, including the area between the edge of the road and sidewalk and along curb areas.
Such vegetation should not exceed 6 inches in height. It it does, police will notify the resident and it must be taken care of within seven days or a fine can be issued.
In addition, the ordinance also addresses the regulation of snow and ice removal. Snow or ice more than 6 inches in depth must be removed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. If that doesn't occur, the borough could remove it and collect costs of the removal with a penalty of 25 percent of the cost, attorney fees and interested by filing a municipal lien.
The ordinance also prohibits bicycles, tricycle, unicycle, skateboards, scooters, rollerblades or roller skates be ridden on designated streets in the borough. Exceptions are provided for wheelchairs, electric scooters or other such devices used by the disabled as modes of transportation.
• The ordinance for junked or abandoned vehicles makes it unlawful for any person to store any such vehicle for more than 10 days unless within a closed building.
The fine is $100.