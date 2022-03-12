The 2022 Grand Leprechaun contest was presented as a “limited edition” but still managed to raise more than $6,300, organizers announced Friday.
The Cutting Edge hair salon led the field of 17 participating downtown organizations, collecting $2,178.
Funds raised this year will support Center For Family Services Inc. For collecting the most money, The Cutting Edge was named winner of the 2022 Irish Spirit award.
Visitors to downtown shops donated $5,317.92 in the contest, according to parade organizer Victoria Soff. Armstrong announced earlier this week that it would match the first $1,000 in donations.
In past Grand Leprechaun contests, supporters “voted” for candidates representing area nonprofits by donating money — each vote for a candidate cost $1. This year, organizers were planning the event in January when COVID-19 cases were high, so the candidates and the crowd-intensive events that went along with them were eliminated.
Instead, CFS was selected as the contest’s sole beneficiary to acknowledge the role the organization played in supporting the community during the pandemic.
The contest was canceled because of pandemic-related safety concerns last year. Dawnmel Grove, who won the contest in 2020 when she campaigned on behalf of the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, will be the Grand Leprechaun in today’s Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration. Grove missed the opportunity the past two years when the parade was canceled.