The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season has been extended once more, with the deadline moving from May 20 to June 17.
Pennsylvanians who are behind on or having trouble paying home heating bills are urged to apply for assistance through the LIHEAP to apply for LIHEAP Cash and LIHEAP Crisis benefits ahead of the new June 17 deadline, state officials said.
LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that provides assistance for home heating bills so low-income Pennsylvanians can stay warm and safe in their homes. Assistance is available for renters and homeowners, and the LIHEAP application season is currently open until June 17.
The minimum cash grant for LIHEAP is $500, and the maximum cash grant is $1,500. Those who need the LIHEAP crisis grant — the benefit for people who meet the income limits and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated or have less than two weeks’ worth of fuel — can receive a maximum grant of $1,200. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, so the individual or households do not have to repay assistance.
The income limit for the program is 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit. For a household of four, this would be $39,750 gross income per year. Pennsylvanians do not need to know their own eligibility in order to apply for these programs. Those who applied and were denied previously but have experienced a change in circumstances can reapply.
Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at compass.state.pa.us and can also apply for Medical Assistance (MA) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by phone at (866) 550-4355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.