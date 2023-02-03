City-operated emergency medical services are speeding toward Meadville, and city officials expect to soon be kicking tires and popping hoods — at least metaphorically — of used ambulances.
Meadville City Council members on Wednesday voted 4-1 to move forward with plans to add an ambulance and several paramedics to Meadville Central Fire Department.
The next steps, according to firefighter Evan Kardosh, who has spearheaded the city’s EMS plans, will include acquiring an ambulance, purchasing supplies and “starting the process to get licensed” through the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“We hope to have that in service within the next couple of months,” Kardosh said in a phone interview Thursday.
Also on the EMS-related to-do list is the matter of hiring four paramedics to add to the fire department staff. Kardosh, a paramedic since 2011, is one of several current staff members already qualified, but he said additional paramedics are needed to provide the round-the-clock service that is planned.
The department currently offers basic life support services. Becoming certified for advanced life support services would allow the department to transport patients, and it would become the primary EMS provider for the city while coordinating with surrounding municipalities and agencies as a secondary provider if needed for calls outside the city.
A sense of urgency was evident with regard to the city’s EMS plans in both Kardosh’s description of the next steps and in City Council’s discussion of EMS options prior to the Wednesday vote.
“We feel the demand for service has exceeded capabilities in our area,” Kardosh said. “That’s no fault of any ambulance provider, it’s more so just the staffing levels throughout the area.”
Councilman Jim Roha cast the lone vote against moving forward with the EMS plan. While Roha argued in favor of a more conservative approach, his fellow council members were unconvinced. Rather than jump into what would essentially be a new business for the city, Roha expressed support for a “trial run” that did not commit the city to purchasing an ambulance and other major expenses and that provided a preview of how much money the city might make — or lose — by operating an ambulance.
Roha said Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS) had offered to keep an ambulance at the fire station for use when MAAS is out of service, with the city earning the revenues generated by calls to which the department responded. Trying that for a year or two, he said, would put the city in a position to make a better-informed decision about operating its own ambulance. It would also give Crawford County more time to come up with a comprehensive response to what Crawford County Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry has called a “broken” EMS system. Henry is also the owner of MAAS, the for-profit firm that for many years has been the only ambulance transport company operating in the city.
But waiting for an action plan from county government did not appeal to Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, even though she agreed that a regional approach to EMS “would make the most sense.”
“Unfortunately,” she explained, “we haven’t seen much of anything in writing that we’ve requested from Meadville Ambulance Service or from the county EMS service to be able to make the decisions.”
Instead, Vogel said, she was willing to rely on projections from city staff that suggested a city-operated ambulance service would be cheaper than instituting the 0.5-mill EMS tax that Henry requested of municipalities served by MAAS last fall.
City Finance Director Tim Groves said that a decade ago he opposed the idea of adding an ambulance to the fire department’s responsibilities.
“I didn’t think we had the ability to do it at that time,” he said. Today, in contrast, Groves expressed confidence in the fire department’s abilities and a high level of certainty regarding expenditure projections associated with the change.
“I probably am in favor that we control our own destiny,” he told council. “Based on the figures we have — there’s no assurances, but I feel very comfortable where we’re headed.”
On Thursday, Kardosh was confident, too, about the department’s ability to quickly hire the paramedics needed to fully staff an ambulance despite the staffing issues he cited in explaining why ambulance service in the area has trailed behind demand.
“We do feel there are enough out there that we can add,” he said. With regard to the purchase of a used ambulance, he was less certain, saying the price could range anywhere from a few thousand dollars to a few hundred thousand.
The confidence of city officials regarding EMS economics and staffing sharply contrasted Henry’s comments over the past year and at the December town hall meeting when Kardosh introduced the city’s EMS proposal. Henry has spent a great deal of time, particularly in recent months, in public meetings, on social media and elsewhere addressing the EMS “crisis.” His message has consistently focused on the effects of staffing shortfalls, the unsustainability of the business’s economic model, and the need for intervention at the level of state government.
That message provided a background for his pessimistic response to Kardosh’s presentation at the town hall meeting. “You will lose money,” he said with regard to a city-operated ambulance service.
“It’s a tough business,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.