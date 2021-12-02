LINESVILLE — The Lighted Tractor Parade in Linesville has been canceled for as yet unspecified reasons, according to posts made on the event's Facebook page.
The Facebook account for the parade announced that this year's parade, which was scheduled for Dec. 11, had been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."
The Tribune attempted multiple times to contact Ron Roncaglione, a member of the event's organizing committee, for further details on the cancellation but was unsuccessful.
The parade is planning to return next year on Dec. 3, according to posts on the event's Facebook page.