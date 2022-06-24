To celebrate our nation’s independence and honor those in the military, Conneaut Lake residents will light flares at 9:30 p.m. on July 3.
The flares will burn brightly for 30 minutes. They can be purchased for $5 at Nye’s Marina, The Navigation Co., Bill’s Marina, Al’s Melons, Toni’s Diner, The Berry Basket, and Silver Shores Restaurant.
The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake.
• More information: Call (814) 382-8870.
