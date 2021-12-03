Light Up Night takes place today from 5 to 8 p.m.
Activities include the tree lighting in Diamond Park with Santa Claus at 6 and an ice sculpture walk featuring 38 illuminated figures in and around Diamond Park, on Chestnut Street and on Market Street.
Free cookies and hot chocolate will be available at several locations along the way.
The event coincides with Meadville Independent Business Alliance’s First Friday, which will feature numerous downtown shops open late. Art gallery exhibitions, music performances and more will take place at various locations as well.