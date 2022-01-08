Life's too short. We need to laugh more.

"My day is complete. I heard a child laugh."
That is a phrase that my sister loves.
There's something about a child's laugh that warms the heart, touches the soul, and blesses our lives.
This week I watched some videos on Facebook that reminded me just how special it is to hear a child laugh even if you don't know why the child is laughing.
Laughter is good for the soul and my daughter loved to say people need to laugh more.
How true that is.
It made me smile just to see the kids enjoying life. They weren't laughing at someone's expense or making fun of someone — they were just enjoying the moment.
Videos of babies laughing or smiling are especially heartwarming because these babies are so innocent and are not just pretending to be enjoying life.
It is really a good feeling just to spend a few minutes watching videos. (I know watching real-live babies is more fun, but that's beside the point.)
Wednesday, though, I watched the cutest video of a baby "talking to himself" (that was the title).
He was playing with a toy apparently programmed to repeat what he said. Each time he "talked" to the toy, it repeated what he said.
I'm not sure what he was saying, but it was fun to see his expression as the toy responded.
He tried different expressions, different tones and each time, the response was a duplicate of what he had just expressed.
Before long, he tried touching the toy, apparently trying to understand it.
It was really a cute video which made me laugh.
Later, as I thought about it, I wondered how we would react if we could hear a video of how we just sounded.
I wondered if we would realize how our words sound to others. I wondered if the tone of our voice would change if we heard how we sounded when we responded to someone's question or comment.
It did make me think about conversations I have had with people and how a tone or a question or words in a conversation can change people's responses.
Among the New Year's resolutions we made, I hope one was to remember the need to laugh more and work on finding three good things in life instead of dwelling on negative experiences.
And when each day is done, I hope I can say my day was complete because I heard the laughter that comes from the sound of people enjoying life.
Life's too short. We need to laugh more.
That's the reason behind probably ever resolution — to be happier in our lives.
We could learn a lot from watching and hearing the laughter of children and babies — enjoying the simple things of life that all the money in the world can't buy.
As we begin the new year, my wish is that we'd all take a moment each day to find something to laugh about — and take the time to enjoy it.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and community editor.