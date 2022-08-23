Peeling plates present plenty of problems for police and operators of automobiles.
To address license plate issues like blistering, discoloration or loss or reflectivity, Meadville Police Department is teaming up with the Meadville branch of AAA East Central.
A license plate legibility event will take place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AAA Meadville in the Park Avenue Plaza. The event is free and is open to both AAA members and the general public.
Drivers with illegible license plates will receive a new plate in the mail from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
According to PennDOT, a license plate is considered illegible when at least one letter or number cannot be recognized from 50 feet away. Plates are also considered illegible if they show evidence of blistering, peeling or loss of reflectivity.
No appointment is necessary. Participants must register at the front desk when they arrive.
• More information: Contact AAA East Central’s Safety Department at (412) 365-7212.
