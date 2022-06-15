A busy and fun summer of activities is underway at Meadville Public Library.
The “Ocean of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program offers something for readers of all ages, even a chance for kids to learn about what could be the world’s largest seahorse. But it’s not just for kids — events are open to everyone and prizes for adults, teens, children and toddlers will be awarded Aug. 5.
This week, the fun includes Magic Steve performing tricks, telling jokes and sculpting balloons into all sorts of unexpected shapes from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday, hot air balloon pilot Zach Burgess, who’s in town for the Thurston Classic that occurs from Thursday through Sunday, will introduce kids to the world of ballooning from 10 to 11 a.m.
Burgess won’t have Neptuno, his 120-foot-tall hot air balloon in the shape of a snorkeling seahorse, with him, but he will have a scaled-down inflatable replica as well as various tools of the ballooning trade. If weather cooperates, those items likely will include a real hot air balloon gondola — the basket that holds the pilot and passengers underneath the teardrop-shaped fabric envelope that contains the hot air — that kids can sit in for photos.
“We want to let them be up close with a lot of the stuff we use when were flying,” Burgess said. “We’ll be talking to them about different places the seahorse has been and getting the kids excited about the underwater theme for the week.”
After checking out Burgess and his ballooning equipment, kids will have to use the stairs if they want to head up to the Cuttlefish Cafe on the top floor of the library. A partnership with the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service program, the cafe will provide free lunches to kids under 18 and disabled people under 21.
Lunch will be served on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12.
The library’s Teen Advisory Group, which meets Thursdays at 3 p.m. during the summer, helped transform the young adult room into an “ocean oasis” in preparation for the lunch program and the other “Oceans of Possibilities” taking place in the coming weeks.
Those activities include familiar favorites, such as the Tales that Wag events that let kids practice their reading skills with therapy dogs, the Lego club, makerspace Mondays, adult board games and more — such as a badminton court set up in the library’s side yard for those who want to mix physical activity with the imaginative work going on inside.
All summer reading program events are free for participants. The library is located at 848 N. Main St.
• More information: Call (814) 336-1773 or visit meadvillelibrary.org/summer.
