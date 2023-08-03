A free estate planning seminar hosted by Attorney Jeff Youngs takes place today at 10 a.m. at Meadville Public Library.
Wills, powers of attorney and planning for nursing home care will be discussed. Also, Stephen Mizner of Mizner Funeral Home and Cremation Services will give a short presentation about preplanning for funerals, and Charles Holt from Edward Jones will talk about investment strategies for retirees.
Light refreshments will be served.
On Friday at 2 p.m., Detective Justin Bailey of the Meadville Police Department will talk about phone and email scams and how the elderly are the targets of those scams.
No registration is required for either program.
• More information: Call (814) 366-1773 or email info@ccfls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.