Meadville Public Library has appointed a veteran employee to take over on an interim basis following the retirement of the man who guided the institution for three decades, the library announced Saturday.
Dan Slozat, who during eight years at the library has worked most recently as media manager, was appointed as the new interim executive director. He takes over from John Brice, who retired in mid-December after 30 years as executive director.
"We are certainly sad to see John retire,” said Ross Lockwood, president of the board that oversees the library, “but I believe we have a bright future and am confident that Dan will do a great job."
Slozat holds a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Grove City College and a master’s in information and library science from Clarion University. His career at the Meadville Library began in 2013, working in the Children’s Room. Returning to the library in 2018, Slozat served as the library’s digital services librarian, developing and overseeing the acquisition of new digital collections like Hoopla and the creation of the library’s tool collection, makerspace and hotspot programs.
"I am honored to have been named interim director, and I look forward to working with the staff to continue providing existing and new resources to our community,” Slozat said. “This is a new chapter for the library and I am excited to play a part.”