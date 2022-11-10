It’s opening night in Meadville.
Meadville Public Library hosts the opening of its Teen Art Museum from 5 to 7 p.m. this evening, a display of works created by youths across the county. The installation responds to increasing concerns about the state of county teens, according to Community Librarian Gabby Miller, who coordinated weekly meetings of young people over the summer and fall that preceded the museum opening.
The goal, Miller said, is to hear the stories of the teens who have produced art for the show.
“They can have an audience to share things that bring them joy and that celebrate teen voices,” Miller said.
The museum setup gives teens a chance to shine without the pressure that sometimes comes with being in the spotlight.
“How can we provide a space for teens to be themselves?” asked Dan Slozat, the library’s executive director, in explaining the motivation behind the show. The museum, he added, gives teens a chance “to show off what they’re interested in, what they’d like to see in the world and really showcase joy as best we can and provide a venue to discuss it.”
The venue will feature a “giant wall full of art” in the library’s top floor community room, Slozat said, and for those unable to make opening night, the display will continue throughout the month.
The art, like the teen artists themselves, is diverse in nature, including drawings and paintings, sculpture and multimedia works and other harder-to-classify objects.
While tonight’s opening and the art displayed generally promise to be fun, Miller and Slozat both pointed to more serious concerns in discussing the origin of the event.
In talking with them through the library’s Teen Advisory Group and other venues, Miller said, library staff have repeatedly heard teens call for increased mental health support resources, including suicide prevention hotlines and resources aimed specifically at LGBT youth.
Such anecdotal evidence was reinforced by the data collected through the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, a statewide look at a wide variety of issues affecting kids across the state. Among Crawford County youth responding last year, Miller said, 42.6 percent said that they felt sad or depressed most days in the past 12 months. That was higher than the state rate of 40.1 percent and marked a significant increase over the 34.8 percent of Crawford County youth who responded similarly in 2019.
“That’s a huge chunk of our population,” Slozat said.
The working assumption for library staff, Miller said, is that the increase was pandemic-related.
“We just want to bring teens together and celebrate their voices,” she said. “That’s the core of why we’re doing because there are so many things happening in the world and teens are super stressed. We’re just trying to celebrate them.”
As the library has increased its outreach to teens specifically, according to Slozat, it has quickly become clear that many young people are struggling. The museum is one attempt to move from playing catch-up with regard to the needs of community teens to a more proactive stance.
The museum results in large part from library efforts to address the supports that teens need, but the library itself is looking for similar support from teens in return. Meetings of the Teen Advisory Board continue on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and allow teens to connect with each other while also shedding light on how the library can better serve the community. And sometimes, according to Miller, there’s an interesting guest or two. Next week, for instance, the meeting will feature a “meet-and-treat” visit with a bunny named Teddy.
