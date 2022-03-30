The Friends of the Meadville Public Library will conduct its annual used book sale next month.
The event will take place April 21 from noon to 8 p.m., April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and April 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the President’s Room of the Helene Barco-Duratz Cultural Center, 411 Chestnut St.
This sale includes general fiction and non-fiction books, books on CD, young adult fiction and nonfiction, and children’s nonfiction and picture books.
As usual, that Saturday will be “bag day all day,” where everything that will fit into a grocery bag or a box will be a special price. Bags will be provided.