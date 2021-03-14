A little-known but well-traveled city bridge will close temporarily later this month.
Liberty Street Bridge, which carries Liberty Street over Mill Run, will close on March 22 for approximately one month while rehabilitation work takes place. The bridge is located next to the Walgreen’s parking lot and immediately north of the intersection with North Street.
The restoration of structurally deficient components of the bridge will include repairs to deteriorated concrete, masonry joints, abutment stem walls and base and footing stones, according to City Manager Andy Walker. Debris and vegetation from within the channel will be removed and the roadway surface will be milled and re-paved. Detour signs will be posted with reopening expected around April 23.
Under the detour, access to Liberty Street immediately north of the intersection with North Street will not be accessible from North Street. Liberty Street businesses and parking lots along the affected area will remain accessible via Randolph Street.
The $74,675 project is fully funded by a grant from the Crawford County Act 13 At-Risk Bridge Fund awarded to the City in 2018. Pennsylvania’s Act 13 of 2012, the unconventional gas well impact fee, authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas.
The work is being performed by Thornbury Inc. of West Sunbury, low bidder on the project based on designs by Porter Consulting Engineers of Meadville.
Pedestrians and motorists are urged to avoid the construction area whenever possible and to use extreme caution when following the posted detour.