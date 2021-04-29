The rehabilitation of Liberty Street Bridge was completed ahead of schedule earlier this month, interim City Manager Gary Johnson told Meadville City Council members at their most recent meeting.
The bridge, which carries Liberty Street over Mill Run just north of North Street, was closed March 22 for the $74,675 project and was expected to remain closed about a month. The bridge reopened April 16, according to Johnson.
“That was a good project for us,” he told council last week.
Repair work included repaving the street surface and addressed a variety of other problems with the bridge, including deteriorated concrete, masonry joints, abutment stem walls, and base and footing stones, according to a city press release issued ahead of the project.
Work was performed by Thornbury Inc. of West Sunbury, low bidder on the project, based on designs by Porter Consulting Engineers P.C. of Meadville.