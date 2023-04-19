Brooke Leuthold is seeking a Republican nomination for seat on Conneaut School Board in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
“I believe in ‘it takes a village’ — that is why I am running for school board,” Leuthold said in making her announcement.
Leuthold said she wants what she calls “the good ole days” brought back and to be a voice for voters.
“I am running for policy and curriculum to have a voice for our community and for our children,” Leuthold said. “I also would like to see more transparency within our district. It’s important to me to have or to be a voice to discuss openly about finance and spending, curriculum, taxes and policy. I believe in education without the indoctrination.”
She and her husband, Brian, are parents of four children in Conneaut School District.
