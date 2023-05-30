On Aug. 7, 1971, Capt. Maurice Garrett Jr. penned a letter to his girlfriend’s 8-year-old niece in Pulaski Township.
Two months later — only a few weeks before Garrett was to return home to Mercer County from Vietnam — the helicopter he was flying crashed into a mountain and exploded. The 25-year-old’s body was never recovered and he was declared dead that December. In 1977, Garrett was listed as missing in action.
Fifty-two years later, Ruth Fletcher holds onto the letter Garrett mailed to her daughter, Renee Weber. She referred to the letter as “a little sunshine during a dismal time.”
“When you came home from work, we would watch the news (from Vietnam),” said Fletcher, whose sister dated Garrett. “It was so depressing. Everyone knew it was wrong.”
“The letter was so touching,” she continued. “He’s still on my mind after how many years. He was beyond his years in wiseness.”
In the letter, Garrett apologized to Weber for not writing sooner. He shared a little about the history of Vietnam, where life is centered around family. Garrett also noted that Americans are supposedly helping, but he doesn’t think “history will be so kind.”
A 1981 graduate of Villa Maria High School, Weber said she remembers being pretty entranced with Garrett.
“He was handsome. He was a pilot and I love planes. He took me up in one,” the 60-year-old said. “(Meeting him was) impressionable. I grew up without a father figure. Maybe that had something to do with it.”
Weber, who lives in La Paz, Mexico, later learned about the crash and has sometimes wondered if he’s still out there.
Garrett’s sister, Melanie Garrett Inman from Lackawannock Township in the West Middlesex area, eventually came to believe that her brother died in the helicopter crash.
“My mother went to her grave believing he had survived and my father supported her in that belief,” Inman said. “I think deep down in his heart, being a World War II veteran and having lost a brother in World War II, he knew the chances were probably zero.”
Maurice Garrett, who went by Maury, was the oldest and only son of the late Maurice “Sol” and Mary Jane Garrett. He would be 77 years old today.
Garrett’s sisters are Lily Gottuso, 73, of Baden; Inman, 66; and Melinda Lewis, 63, also of Lackawannock Township.
Garrett graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1964 and attended Youngstown State University before doing two tours in Vietnam. In 1968 he served as a paratrooper who took part in the raid on Saigon. Maury then went to flight school and returned to Vietnam in November 1970.
Inman vividly remembers the day her family received word about the crash. She was 15.
Inman relayed the story:
“My younger sister and I had just gotten home from school. It was about 4. Back then, we had rabbit ears on television. I had to adjust the rabbit ears to get ‘Dark Shadows’ to come in.
“I was looking out the window, and this drab green car came down the hill and pulled over in front of the garage. Two men in military uniforms got out and went to the trunk to pull out some stuff. I went to get my mother, who was getting supper. They knocked and there was a scream (from her mother) I will never forget.”
In the early 1980s, her parents received a call from a man in California, claiming he had evidence that Garrett was alive and being held as a prisoner. At the time, former Republican Gov. Tom Ridge was in Congress.
“My mom called his office and he came to the house,” Inman said. “He asked the man to send them proof. There were other names on the list. The government said there was no truth to the matter. My mother still refused to believe there was nothing to it.”
“We came to believe in our hearts that he died that day,” she added.
Gwen Albers writes for The New Castle News, which, like The Meadville Tribune, is owned by CNHI.
