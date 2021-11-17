Official tabulation of votes from the Nov. 2 election is expected to begin today, according to Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff.
Adjudication, or review, of ballots of the last mail-in and absentee ballots was completed Tuesday, said Soff, who is chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
The board also completed ruling on write-in name variations for the various races.
Official tabulation will begin following the county commissioners work session.
Official tabulation should be "much much quicker than adjudication," Soff said, as all ballots containing write-ins have been reviewed and ruled upon.
Crawford County also will be part of a statewide recount of Pennsylvania’s judge of Commonwealth Court race. That recount, ordered by the Pennsylvania Department of State, is to begin today. It was ordered because two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other in the Nov. 2 election, which triggered a mandatory statewide recount of the ballots under Pennsylvania’s Election Code.
Unofficial totals in the races for Meadville mayor did change again with the last of the adjudications completed. However, unofficial totals in the race for Meadville City Council did not.
In the mayor’s race, Jaime Kinder, a Democrat who was on the ballot, has 1,327 votes.
Marcy Kantz, a write-in candidate, had her unofficial total increase to 1,039. There are 151 other write-in votes for mayor, the vast majority of which have a variation of Kantz’ name, but there are some other write-in names for mayor. However, the unofficial total number of write-in votes for mayor — 1,190 — is 137 fewer than Kinder’s unofficial total of 1,327.
In the race for two seats on council, unofficial totals have James R. Roha, a Republican incumbent, leading with 1,336; Gretchen Myers, a Democrat, second with 1,313; Nancy Mangilo Bittner, a Republican, third with 1,311; and Jack Harkless, a Democrat, fourth with 1,181.
