There were three days this month where the temperature reached 50 degrees or higher, but that is not stopping winter sports enthusiasts from getting out and having some fun.
But owners and employees of businesses that rely on the cold and snow to keep their seasonal customers happy are keeping their fingers crossed.
Josh Stump who plows snow for Blooming Valley Landscape & Supply, 24213 State Highway 77, wouldn’t mind more snow for a couple of months.
The company serves about 100 business and residential customers from Conneaut Lake to Cambridge Springs.
“It’s been a little bit of a mild winter for us as far as servicing customers,” Stump said. “On our end, it’s not the way we want it, but some people like a lighter winter.”
He said the area hasn’t had as heavy of a winter as in the past few years, and the company has 12 employees who plow snow. The company also has five salt trucks with plows; four regular plow trucks and two tractors used for sidewalk plowing that have salt spreaders. They like to keep that equipment running.
He said all the employees have been working when there have been winter storms.
“It’s nice to get the guys on the road and get them some hours,” Stump said. “A lot of the guys have families to take care of.”
Stump said he “certainly would like some steady snow” over the course of next few weeks.
“We’re still holding strong,” Stump said “It’s what helps our guys,” Stump said.
Tom Atkins, a meteorologist with WJET-TV, doesn’t think that steady snow is going to happen — at least not for long periods of time.
“We’re in the coldest part (of winter) right now,” Atkins said on Thursday.
He believes the colder temperatures (20s and low 30s) will continue into the first 10 days and possibly two weeks of February.
“We’ll see some shots of cold air and snow,” Atkins said. “The problem is, it will be in between warmups.”
Atkins said there was cold start to winter (over Christmas), but then the temperature warmed up. He said that cycle could continue.
So, if you own a skiing, tubing or snowboarding business, thank heavens for snow-making machines.
At AvalancheXpress, 15630 Middle Road, Meadville, they’ve been able to open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. AvalancheXpress turns Whispering Pines Golf Course into what’s billed as northwestern Pennsylvania’s longest, steepest snow-tubing park.
But owner Bill Kingzett said it has been a tough year so far.
They had an early start to the season, making snow in November. Although a warm spell followed, AvalancheXpress has been able to make enough snow to keep customers coming.
“We had our earliest start to the season in November. We don’t normally make snow in November,” Kingzett said. “But then — it was 50 degrees and raining. So, we had to start the process all over again.”
The snow this past week has helped.
“We were fortunate; we were proactive and made snow last weekend,” Kingzett said.
He said the tubing customers aren’t too concerned, “as long we have the white stuff.”
“They like the hill to be fast, and we have some control over that,” Kingzett said.
But without manmade snow, AvalancheXpress would not be open for business.
“This is our 20th season. We’ve gotten a little smarter,” Kingzett said. “We’ve learned not to get excited over the weather.”
Kingzett said communities to the south of Crawford County look forward to coming to AvalancheXpress, where they can have some fun on the six 900-foot tubing runs. Tubers do not have to walk back up the hill; there is a lift that pulls them in the tube. There are igloos to rent for parents or those who want to relax and watch from the bottom of the hill in a cozy setting or sit by the fire pit and roast s’mores. You must reserve tubing passes in advance online at avalanchexpresstubing.com.
A little further north, Mount Pleasant, 14510 Mount Pleasant Road, Edinboro, is open for skiing, tubing and snowboarding.
“Other than a lack of snow, things are going all right,” General Manager Andrew Halmi said. “We’re relying on nearly 100 percent of manmade snow.”
The snow this past week helped that business, too.
“It was great,” Halmi said. “People were happy to ski on real snow.”
Earlier in the week, Halmi said one trail was open, but they need to make more snow to get the other nine trails open. Mount Pleasant has one chair lift, one J-bar lift and a special lift for tubing. This summer they installed a magic carpet conveyor lift.
“One of our biggest challenges is, it needs to be 28 degrees or below to make snow,” Halmi said. “We haven’t had actual snow-making weather.”
Nonetheless, Halm said, “People are coming out.”
Especially the kids. More than 1,200 youths have registered for the after school learn-to-ski program.
“We teach over 1,200 kids to ski every week,” Halmi said.
So, the demand is there.
“We need to get more snow or make a little more snow so people can ski on additional trails,” Halmi said.
Halmi is keeping track of the weather. The National Weather Service in Cleveland is calling for snow likely changing to rain with a high in the 30s on Sunday and a 50 percent chance of snow Sunday night. Monday looks like cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of morning snow with a high in the 20s. AccuWeather from Penn State is posting temperatures in the 30s and 40s the end of January and the 30s and 20s the beginning of February, possibly good for making snow.
Still, Kingzett said, the goal is not to have to make snow, but sometimes Mother Nature gets in the way.
“Mother Nature has been a tough opponent. Nobody beats Mother Nature,” Kingzett said. “You just sometimes co-labor with her.”
And although at AvalancheXpress and Mount Pleasant they can make their own snow, it’s still just a substitute for the real thing.
“Natural snow is the best tool we can ask for,” Kingzett said.
No doubt Jason Myers agrees. Myers, who has locations in Meadville and Saegertown, has been in the snowplowing business for three years. He serves 54 clients, also business and residential, from Cochranton to Cambridge Springs.
He has had enough business to keep busy, but needs to have a 40-hour work week.
“I go day-to-day and hope for the best,” Myers said.
Myers said he would like to add some employees, but there just hasn’t been enough snow to do that.
“As much as I’d like to expand, I need the weather to keep another employee,” he said.
But he was busy with the recent snowfall and is hoping for more.
“If it would snow another 10 times, it would be a wonderful winter for me,” Myers said.
It’s not certain if Myers will get his wish. Atkins doesn’t know if the area will continue with the cycle unto March, but he doesn’t look for sustained snow, especially sustaining until March.
“I’m not looking for lake effect snow,” Atkins said. “We’ll get some snow, but I don’t think it’s going to sustain.”
