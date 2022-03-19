This week I attended the second in a series of Lenten luncheons sponsored by the Conneaut Lake Area Ministerium.
It has been a tradition in the community for many years — just as it is in many communities.
The luncheons are one hour long and are designed to be a simple meal, a time for a short meditation and prayer — and time for fellowship among those in attendance.
When I was working as a newspaper reporter, I attended some of the Meadville luncheons each year and I wrote about what the speaker said. Sometimes the speakers were ordained ministers and sometimes they were lay persons.
Either way the messages were usually meaningful.
And this week’s Lenten luncheon, we sang an old hymn, “Blessed Assurance,” and heard a message about the Good Shepherd and the sheep knowing His voice and listening to Him.
As I left the service, I thought about how nice it was to just take an hour and observe this tradition — and see people I hadn’t seen during the long cold winter.
Wednesday was a gorgeous day — a reminder that spring is coming.
The optimism in the air at the luncheon was a beautiful reminder of the goodness in the world because despite all that was occurring on the outside, inside the fellowship hall of the church there was a sense of peace, a sense of connecting with others, and a reminder of what Lent really means.
The smiles and laughter shared among those serving and being served reminded me why these get-togethers are important.
I’m not sure when the “Lenten luncheons” started in this area — or what the initial purpose was. I’m sure someone thought it was a good idea and said, “Let’s try it.”
I’m equally sure the luncheons were not designed as money makers or a time to serve elaborate meals.
I know they were designed to last about 45 minutes so people could attend on their lunch hour if they wished.
I also know they required some planning and preparation by those hosting the services.
Although I do not know the reason they were started, I’m glad the tradition has resumed after a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I know people can take time to gather for lunch anytime of the year — and many do on a regular basis.
But somehow sharing a meal with people from all different churches, seeing people share smiles and hugs, singing a special old hymn, basically taking time to reflect on what Lent means made my week a little better.
It is one of the many “traditions” which always seems to be a blessing to those who attend.
Being with friends and celebrating life tends to do that for me — gives me a blessing and reminds me that Lenten luncheons are not just about the “luncheon” as much as they are about the meaning of Lent and why the weeks leading up to Easter are so important.
I think in today’s world we all need that reminder — and to realize how blessed we are.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.