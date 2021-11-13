Crawford County resident Kim Lengling has published the third in a three-book series titled "When Grace Found Me."
Lengling said she began her collaborative book project in August 2020 with the hope of publishing one faith-based book that shared personal stories of God’s grace from around the world.
Intending to find 20 women to share their stories, she ended up with more than 50 women from around the world who participated in the series.
Volume Three of the "When Grace Found Me" series was released in October. All books in the series are available on amazon.com.
Lengling says she is currently working on another anthology titled "When Hope Found Me," along with two works of her own, both of which will be non-fiction.
“I feel led to share stories, to help those with a message get that message out into the world whether that be through the written word, my podcast, or my soon-to-be-released TV show," she said. "This world needs more hope, encouragement and joy. If I can help toss nuggets of goodness out into the world and make a positive difference, I am on the right path.”
• More information: Email lenglingauthor@gmail.com or visit kimlenglingauthor.com.