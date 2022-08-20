When Conneaut Lake resident Kim Lengling lost her job and dealt with health issues early in the pandemic, she found herself, like many people, largely stuck at home wondering what was next.
She was determined not to give in, Lengling recalled in a recent interview, and instead decided to “let fear bounce.”
She looked to her passion for writing and her experience on the radio, where Lengling, a veteran herself, has co-hosted the “Voices for Vets” show on Rocky 94.3 and 107.7 FM.
Combining the two interests led her to launch the “Let Fear Bounce” podcast. About 18 months later, the podcast is in its second season and Lengling has expanded her efforts, launching an online television show called “The Writer’s Stuff: The Author’s Voice.”
“It’s a journey I never envisioned,” Lengling said. “It’s been a bit bumpy over the first year and a half, but I’ve been blessed over and over again by people I’ve met along the way. I’m going to keep on doing it and see where this little boat ride takes me.”
So far, the journey has taken Lengling to a variety of online platforms where the Believe Warriors app can be downloaded, such as the Google Play Store and Amazon Prime.
The first four episodes of her writer-focused show were released a few weeks ago and the next four are expected to be released later this week. The first season consists of 12 episodes and Lengling is already looking forward to season two.
On the show, she interviews people ranging from self-published authors of their first book to those with pedigrees that include multiple USA Today bestsellers. Lengling, herself the lead author of several collections of real-life stories of women of faith in her “When Grace Found Me” series, said she’s interested in learning about the journeys taken by other writers — why they write what they write, and how they come to shape their stories.
Her interview subjects have included a number of writers in genres very different from Lengling’s writing — different, even, than the sorts of writing she typically reads. But hearing from writers of thrillers, science fiction, horror and even comics has been a thrill for Lengling.
Her approach tends to be casual. Rather than following closely a pre-planned script, she lets the conversation go where it wants to go, which is often somewhere different than what she had planned beforehand.
“I don’t get on there all polished, with tons of makeup and jewelry. I get on just as I am, which is Kim, and I just happen to be doing this television show — and do you want to come hang out with me for half hour?” Lengling said. “I want someone to laugh so hard they start snorting. I want them to be their true selves.”
The show is among the first offerings from the Believe in Your Dreams TV network, the company behind the Believe Warriors app.
“I saw in Kim the type of woman that any CEO would want to join her company and network,” said Nichole Peters, the founder and CEO of the network. “She gets the job done. She wants to see others rock it in their industry. It’s the way she features authors on her TV Show, bringing their stories out, and the way she herself can tell a story and share it with others.”
